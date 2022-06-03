Suffolk school joining the Tower of London in growing 'Superbloom'
- Credit: Acton CEVC Primary School
A primary school in Suffolk is celebrating the Queen's jubilee by growing their own 'Superbloom'.
Acton CEVC Primary School, near Sudbury, is taking part in a national celebration with other primary schools around the country in growing a jubilee garden.
'Superbloom' will see the moat at the Tower of London full of flowers to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign.
As part of an initiative led by Historic Royal Palaces (HRP), schools around the country were provided with individual seed packets containing some of the flowers used at the Tower of London.
The seeds featured include red poppies, yellow corn marigolds and blue cornflowers.
The flowers have been planted in a tired area of the playground, with beds and planters being created from donated pallets and recycled wood.
Jonathan Gray, headteacher at Acton Primary School, said: "Our jubilee garden is really a labour of love.
"The children have all really enjoyed rolling up their sleeves and helping with planting, painting and seed sowing.
"It's taken an area of our grounds that was previously under-utilised and has created somewhere everyone can really enjoy."