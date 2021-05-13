New headteacher 'delighted' to be leading Bury St Edmunds school

Published: 2:46 PM May 13, 2021

Alison Weir has been appointed as the new headteacher at Howard Community Academy in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Howard Community Academy

An acting headteacher at a primary school in Bury St Edmunds said she is "delighted" to have been appointed the school's permanent leader.

Alison Weir, who joined Howard Community Academy in September 2019, was formerly the deputy headteacher before taking on the role as acting headteacher in April 2020.

During this time, Mrs Weir has led on improvements to the education provided, investment in the environment, and the experiences and opportunities now available at the school.

Commenting on her appointment, Mrs Weir said: “I am delighted to be leading our wonderful school in our journey forwards.

"It is an exciting time for Howard Community Academy and I look forward to continue working in partnership with our families and dedicated staff to provide a high quality education for all of our children.”

Mrs Weir first joined the school back in 2019 - Credit: Howard Community Academy

You may also want to watch:

Jonathan Culpin, chief executive officer of Anglian Learning, which runs the academy, said: “I congratulate Mrs Weir on achieving her role as permanent headteacher.

"Mrs Weir has demonstrated her passion and commitment to the staff, children and families of Howard and shares our vision for the school and community.

"We look forward to Mrs Weir building on the strong foundations that have been laid under her leadership over the last year."