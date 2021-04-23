News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woodbridge pupil raises £500 for new pirate ship play equipment

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 2:24 PM April 23, 2021   
Billy Shulver did a sponsored walk and five-minute silence for Woodbridge's St Mary's C of E Primary School. 

Billy Shulver did a sponsored walk and five-minute silence for Woodbridge's St Mary's C of E Primary School. - Credit: Jo Shulver Wilson

Five-year-old Woodbridge pupil Billy Shulver has raised £500 for play equipment at his school. 

Billy did a sponsored walk during the Easter break for St Mary’s Church of England Primary School to replace its old pirate ship. 

The foundation class pupil also completed a five-minute silence, which mum Jo Shulver Wilson sponsored along with her firm of estate agents, Jackson & Co and Homes of Exception. 

Billy has also completed a five minute silence to raise funds for St Mary's C of E Primary School in Woodbridge

Billy has also completed a five minute silence to raise funds for St Mary's C of E Primary School in Woodbridge - Credit: Jo Shulver Wilson

Ms Shulver said: “After the last year, it’s been so lovely to see everyone starting to see some normality.

"I was incredibly proud when Billy agreed that he wanted to give something back to the school by helping raise money for the new play equipment."

Her business partner, Jade Bunce, added:  “That passion, along with Billy’s enthusiasm made it hard not to want to get the business involved.

"We hope the children love their new equipment and will continue to get the most out of it as we come out of our third lockdown.”

For more on the pirate ship fundraiser, see here.

