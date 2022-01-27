Headteacher 'delighted' with ‘outstanding' leadership rating by Ofsted

A Suffolk primary school headteacher is happy to see Ofsted recognise the leadership of the school and said the classrooms were “busy hives of learning”.

Brampton Church of England Primary School received an overall rating of “Good” in its latest Ofsted inspection, with a rating of “Outstanding” for personal development.

Executive headteacher, Vicky Allen said: "I am delighted that the inspector recognised how Brampton school is building confidence and resilience in learning and developing a strong sense of community, which will make a real difference in preparing our children to live full, successful lives.”

The inspector noted the “excellent range of clubs and activities to nurture pupils' talents and interests".

The pupils’ positive relationships with adults was identified and the school was recognised as a safe and happy place and that pupils “love coming to”.

This is the first inspection since the school became part of an Association with Bramfield and Ringsfield Church of England primary schools and joined the St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocesan Multi-Academy Trust.

Teachers from across the association, were praised for their subject knowledge, curriculum planning, and training and support across the three schools.

Rod Kay, chair of the governors said: “This report is a credit to the pupils and reflects the hard work of the whole staff. It celebrates the dedication and excellence of the teachers, teaching assistants and dinner supervisors in the way they support the behaviour and learning.”

Jane Sheat, CEO of the St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocesan Multi Academy Trust (MAT), said: “Congratulations to all the team at Brampton on this very pleasing Ofsted report. Being part of the MAT brings benefits for staff and pupils as we share good practice, provide training and support and work together to provide high quality teaching and learning across our schools. Pupils’ personal development is a real strength in church schools and I am delighted to see Ofsted recognise the outstanding work at Brampton.”

The school still has places for the 2022/2023 school year and parents can contact the school to arrange a visit.