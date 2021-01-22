Excitement as school takes delivery of minibus
A new minibus will ensure children at a Bury St Edmunds primary school can go out on trips post-lockdown.
After a local councillor put work in behind the scenes, Howard Community Primary School has become the proud owner of the 13-seater minibus.
The school said they received an "exciting surprise" when Suffolk County Councillor Robert Everitt got in touch unexpectedly in December.
The minibus will be a "great asset" enabling pupils to connect with their local community in and around the Howard estate.
Alison Weir, acting headteacher, said: “This will be a great enabler post-lockdown to take groups of children out and about on local trips and visits, providing further opportunities for enriching experiences.
"It has certainly put a huge smile on the children’s faces.
"Thank you to Robert Everitt for his work in organising this behind the scenes for our young people!”
Mr Everitt said: “I was very pleased to co-ordinate the transfer of this minibus to Howard Community Primary School, giving the children the opportunity to take educational trips and enhance their learning experience.”