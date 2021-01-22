Published: 11:48 AM January 22, 2021

Councillor Robert Everitt, acting headteacher Alison Weir and pupils with the school minibus. - Credit: Anglian Learning

A new minibus will ensure children at a Bury St Edmunds primary school can go out on trips post-lockdown.

After a local councillor put work in behind the scenes, Howard Community Primary School has become the proud owner of the 13-seater minibus.

The school said they received an "exciting surprise" when Suffolk County Councillor Robert Everitt got in touch unexpectedly in December.

The minibus will mean pupils can connect with their local community in and around the Howard estate in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Anglian Learning

The minibus will be a "great asset" enabling pupils to connect with their local community in and around the Howard estate.

Alison Weir, acting headteacher, said: “This will be a great enabler post-lockdown to take groups of children out and about on local trips and visits, providing further opportunities for enriching experiences.

"It has certainly put a huge smile on the children’s faces.

"Thank you to Robert Everitt for his work in organising this behind the scenes for our young people!”

Mr Everitt said: “I was very pleased to co-ordinate the transfer of this minibus to Howard Community Primary School, giving the children the opportunity to take educational trips and enhance their learning experience.”



