Secondary school class bubble isolating due to Covid case

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 1:23 PM March 26, 2021   
Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds has been the latest West Suffolk school to confirm a case of coronavirus among...

Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds has been the latest West Suffolk school to confirm a case of coronavirus among pupils. Picture: GREGG BROWN - Credit: Gregg Brown

A secondary school has said home testing amongst students can work in reducing the spread of Covid-19 after a kit identified a positive case.

Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds has confirmed that a Year 9 class bubble was sent home yesterday, Thursday March 25.

This was following a positive Covid-19 result, after a student took a lateral flow test (LFT) at home.

Currently there's testing twice a week for all secondary school staff, pupils and their families.

Although testing isn’t compulsory, the government is encouraging everyone who is eligible for testing to do so. 

Trenica King is headteacher at Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds where a positive case of Covid-19 has been...

Trenica King, headteacher at Sybil Andrews Academy, said home testing amongst students can work in reducing the spread of Covid-19 - Credit: Archant

Trenica King, headteacher at Sybil Andrews Academy, which is part of the Unity Schools Partnership, said: “After a monumental effort to get every student tested three times as they returned to school, we have been pleased with how students have continued the testing regime at home.

“This has shown how home testing amongst students can work in reducing the spread of Covid-19.

“We look forward to welcoming all our students back after the Easter holidays.”

In October/November last year a total of 38 Sybil Andrews students had to isolate after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier this week we reported that a small number of people at Ipswich's Chantry Academy were self-isolating following positive coronavirus tests.

Coronavirus
Bury St Edmunds News

