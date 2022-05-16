£10m of funding to support mental health of school staff and pupils

A further £10m of funding has been announced for mental health training for schools - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Suffolk-based training provider says it is "delighted" more funding has been announced for a scheme to improve mental health in schools.

The Department for Education announced an initial fund to support school mental health training in 2021, and has now added an extra £10million to this scheme in 2022.

By the end of 2025, it wants all schools to have benefitted from the grant, and each school or college can claim £1,200 to support senior mental health lead training.

Training provider Three Eggs, based in Bury St Edmunds, was chosen by the DfE to deliver courses in 2021.

Louise Newby, head of learning at Three Eggs - Credit: Foyers Photography

Louise Newby, head of learning, said ‘We have been delighted with the response to this DfE scheme to support mental health in Schools.

"Our trainers are former primary and secondary school teachers who have extensive experience working in schools.

"We’ve now trained over 200 schools across England but we have been especially pleased to support so many schools across East Anglia at both our online and face-to-face courses.

"Giving teachers and adults in educational settings the skills and tools to improve not only their own mental health but others around them is vital to ensuring schools recover successfully from the past two years and develop positive strategies going forwards."

Emma Burgess, executive headteacher at Bramford and Somersham Primary School Federation, said: "I completed the Three Eggs DfE assured course recently and have started to put into place significant strategies to support the staff in our schools that will also hopefully have positive benefits for our pupils.

"We have also recently trained two mental health first aiders as part of our work to help support the whole school approach to positive mental health."

The Active Learning Trust, which has schools in Ipswich, Lowestoft, Beccles and Reydon, has sent 10 delegates on Three Eggs courses.

Stephen Chamberlain, chief executive of the trust, said ‘The Active Learning Trust is committed to promoting positive mental health across both its student and adult population.

"We have sent over 10 schools on DfE funded senior mental health lead training so far and have been extremely impressed with the course content and outcomes that have come back into the trust.’