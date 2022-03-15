Schools in Suffolk receive hundreds of books thanks to our initiative
- Credit: charlotte Bond
Primary schools in Suffolk have received new books, thanks to an initiative run by the EADT and Ipswich Star.
Teachers, pupils, parents and grandparents were encouraged at the end of last year to collect Books for Schools tokens printed in the newspapers for their local school.
Every participating school won £100 worth of books, while the school that collected the most won £1,000 worth and two runner-ups £500. The prizes were awarded based on the average number of tokens collected per pupil, in order to give all the schools an equal chance of winning.
Otley Primary School came out on top and won £1,000 worth of books, with Elmsett CofE Primary School and Bramfield CofE Primary School both receiving £500 in second and third respectively.
In total, 72 schools across Suffolk took part, meaning Archant gave away £8,900 worth of new books with the help of partner Enjoy Books More.
Executive deputy headteacher at Otley Primary School, Hannah Rigby, said: “We are so pleased and grateful to have won this initiative to get more books into our schools.
“Books are an expensive resource, but one that is absolutely essential to ensure that children leave primary school with a lifelong love of reading.
“Reading not only improves a child’s academic ability, it unlocks a world of imagination and creativity.”
Justine Turner, administrator at Elmsett CofE Primary School, said: “It meant a lot because it gave us a chance to get some new books and relaunch the library. It gave the kids a chance the interact with new books and each other and it got them engaged with reading.”
Vicky Allen, executive headteacher at Bramfield CofE Primary School, which has 86 children, said: “We were really delighted because obviously we are a very small school, but because we are such a community-friendly school, children were able to get support from their aunties, uncles and grandparents.
“The kids are really enjoying the books. Our children absolutely love reading and we appreciate the fact that the books are culturally diverse as well as some classics. The children were excited about having new books to read.”