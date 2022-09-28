News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

40% of teachers not comfortable teaching sex and relationship classes

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 5:00 AM September 28, 2022
40% of teachers in the East of England have said they do not feel comfortable teaching sex and relationship education in

40% of teachers in the East of England have said they do not feel comfortable teaching sex and relationship education in school. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Teachers in the East of England has said that the "inadequate" and "outdated" training stops them delivering sex and relationships education confidently.

40% of secondary school teachers in East Anglia have said they are not confident in teaching sex and relationship classes.

In the East of England, 81% felt they needed more resources, 76% felt they needed more training, and the level of support from the Government was described overwhelmingly as "poor", with 53% labelling it as such.

The findings, from a joint NSPCC and NASUWT survey of secondary school teachers in the UK, including 72 from the East, comes after the compulsory curriculum came into effect in England.

In order to support teachers with the training, the NSPCC has launched their UK-wide service called Talk Relationships, as they believe these lessons are crucial in safeguarding children.

Finding from the survey also revealed that currently quite a few teachers surveyed in the area, lack confidence when it comes to delivering certain topics covered in sex and relationships education.

33% don't feel confident delivering lessons on pornography, 36% feel very confident delivering lessons on consent, and only 22% feel confident delivering lessons on harmful sexual behaviour and harassment.

Most Read

  1. 1 Controversial plans for petrol station off A14 recommended for approval
  2. 2 Suspected murder victim named as 22-year-old man
  3. 3 Town centre road closed after crash
  1. 4 Pothole brainwave set to become multi-million pound business
  2. 5 Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich reopens after police incident
  3. 6 2,000 litres of heating oil stolen as thieves target Suffolk home
  4. 7 Suffolk military base to star as north Africa in new BBC SAS drama
  5. 8 Norfolk dad makes 'once-in-a-lifetime-find' on beach
  6. 9 Man stabbed in his BMW after fight breaks out outside takeaway
  7. 10 Portman Road getting closer to capacity for Portsmouth visit

Maria Neophytou, NSPCC director of strategy and knowledge, said: "Sex and relationships education is vital for young people as it helps them understand the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships.

"It's essential there are resources available to teachers like those provided in Talk Relationships so they feel confident engaging with pupils and delivering a range of diverse topics."

General secretary of the Association of School and College Leader, Geoff Barton

General secretary of the Association of School and College Leader, Geoff Barton - Credit: Gregg Brown

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, and former head of King Edwards VI school in Bury St Edmunds, said: "We support the introduction of Relationships and Sex Education but, as usual, schools have been left to implement this complex and sensitive subject with minimal government support.

"The government has published a support package of training modules and guidance, and other organisations also offer training packages, but the reality is that schools are extremely hard-pressed in terms of time and staffing numbers.

"The teachers are not specialists in Relationships and Sex Education, and they have to learn and deliver extensive information and guidance in addition to their other teaching.

"A better solution, would have been for schools to be able to draw upon specialist support to deliver these classes, but the government does everything in education on the cheap."

Suffolk

Don't Miss

Two police officers were seriously injured in a crash near Lakenheath

Updated

Man arrested after two police officers suffer serious injuries in crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A road is closed after a serious two-vehicle crash

Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Our housing stock is becoming more eco-friendly, says Jan Hÿtch. Picture: Getty Images

Mid Suffolk Council

64 new homes set for approval in village despite protests

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring his first league goal at Home Park.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 2-1 defeat at Plymouth unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon