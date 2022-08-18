Students score best subject results amid A Level success

A host of impressive results have flooded in for A-Level students from across Essex. - Credit: Simon Kedge

A host of impressive results have flooded in for A Level students from across Essex, including two top scorers with the best subject results in the country.

Colchester Sixth Form College student Elizabeth Peck was the highest performer across the country in OCR's A Level English Language and Literature in the June 2022 examinations.

Elizabeth received an A* in English, A* in Sociology and an A in History, and has accepted a place at Lancaster University to read History.

She said: "I went in with low expectations, as I'd read that the number of As and A*s had been reduced.

I only found out later through a call from my head of sixth form that I'd got the highest mark in the country. It was great!"

Elizabeth wanted to thank her two English teachers Richard and Tony for their support and is heading to the pub to celebrate with her friends.

Elsewhere at Colchester Sixth Form College, Millie Fuller achieved four A*s, together with the top grade in Personal Finance Certificate and will now read Asian and Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Cambridge.

Colchester Sixth Form College student Millie Fuller will now read Asian and Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Cambridge. - Credit: Millie Fuller

The incoming Emmanuel College student said: "I would like to thank the college for providing the opportunity for me to study there for the last couple of years - it's been a wonderful experience!"

Sigma Sixth, the sixth form college of Clacton County High School, was pleased to report that the vast majority of its students achieved their first choice place at university.

Sigma Sixth was pleased to report that the vast majority of its students achieved their first choice place at university. - Credit: Simon Kedge

Executive headteacher Neil Gallagher said: "The resilience they have shown under such conditions is remarkable. Our students are all exceptional, inspiring and talented young people and we couldn't be prouder of them."

In north east Essex, Harwich and Dovercourt High School headteacher Katie Finch said: "I am so proud of the achievements but even more happy for the young people as they deserve the best of everything going forward."

Harwich and Dovercourt High School students Ryan Morgan, Chloe Debath and Louis Perkins receiving their A-Level results. - Credit: Harwich and Dovercourt High School

Following their accomplishments at A-Level, students at the Philip Morant School and College will be going on to read a range of specialist subjects such as Genetics, Pharmacy, Medicine, Law, Nursing and Exercise Science.

Peta Smith, head of college at the school, said: "We are also pleased that many of our young people have secured apprenticeships with companies including British Airways and dentistry."