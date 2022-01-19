Promotion

Ipswich High School Sixth Form has recently been reimagined to better help students tackle the issues of the 21st century - Credit: Anthony Cullen

Sixth form can be a major turning point in a young person’s life, when they develop a clear vision of their future and begin to branch out on their own.

If your child’s existing school has a sixth form, it often feels easier to stick with what is familiar, but moving schools post-GCSEs can open up a whole new world of opportunities, areas of study and career paths.

Ipswich High School (IHS) Sixth Form in Woolverstone is eager to support students in finding the pathway that suits them, and has recently been reimagined for the 21st century by the head, Mark Howe, and head of sixth form and boarding, Rob Hastings.

“We have transformed our Sixth Form and designed a one-of-a-kind experience that is beyond what other schools offer,” says Mr Hastings.

“As well as receiving an exceptional education, which allowed our students to achieve record-breaking A-Level results this year, our sixth formers benefit from a progressive curriculum called ‘Generation Next’ which will prepare them for the big issues facing their generation in 2050.”

Ipswich High School Sixth Form in Woolverstone is home to award-winning boarding accommodation - Credit: Anthony Cullen

Generation Next takes place alongside the traditional A-Level curriculum and, in Year 12, focuses on learning, discussing, and debating contemporary topics as decided by individual groups. This could be issues such as the climate crisis, ‘fake news’, discrimination or immigration.

In Year 13 the Generation Next sessions become more focused on what pupils will need after graduation, allowing them to develop political literacy and practical skills in personal finance, cooking on a budget, first aid and basic car maintenance.

“Our sixth formers can also enjoy subsidised trips to China and Ghana,” continued Mr Hastings, “with opportunities that are unique to our students, such as tailored work experience to enhance their university or apprenticeship applications.”

These newly developed trips offered by IHS Sixth Form give students the chance to immerse themselves in other cultures and gain valuable life and career skills that will stay with them into adulthood.

In mainland China, students will be learning Mandarin, making industry visits to major companies such as Microsoft Research Asia and marvelling at sites like The Great Wall. While the trip to Ghana enables passionate students to teach children from disadvantaged backgrounds, shadow doctors in major city hospitals and visit the historic Cape Coast.

Closer to home, students’ ambitions are supported at every stage by the Sixth Form’s Pathways Programme. These seven A-Level pathways outline the complementary academic subjects for a student’s chosen career path and detail the in-school support and relevant co-curricular activities available.

Students' ambitions are supported at every stage by the Sixth Form's Pathways Programme - Credit: Anthony Cullen

The programme is further enhanced by internships, work experience and opportunities outside of school - giving students the best chance of securing the career that they want.

Despite the exciting opportunities that a change in schools can bring, it can still be an intimidating experience for any child. So what steps does IHS Sixth Form take to help new students feel welcome and supported?

“Students joining Year 12 spend three days together completing exciting team building activities, including ‘Dragon’s Den’ style challenges,” says Mr Hastings. “And they can stay in our award-winning boarding houses, which allow plenty of friendship-building opportunities.

“Our tutors play a vital role in facilitating a smooth transition into Sixth Form life, organising social events, and ensuring all students feel settled, happy and confident.”

One student who has found her place at IHS Sixth Form is Scarlett; a Year 12 who made the move to IHS Sixth Form just six months ago. “I am really happy here,” she said. “The Sixth Form provides excellent academic opportunities, as well the daily enrichments.

"My confidence has gone through the roof. I feel like I can be myself here, which is my happiest state because trying to be something you are not is not me. Everybody is really accepting, and I am flourishing.”

For more information on IHS Sixth Form, please click here.