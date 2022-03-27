Look inside 'state-of-the-art' Stowupland sixth form ahead of official opening

Gallery

The new John Milton Sixth Form at Stowupland High School. From left to right: CEO of John Milton Academy Trust, Karen Grimes, Director of Sixth Form Ashley Hailstone and Head of School David Brewster. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The new John Milton Sixth Form building at Stowupland High School is set to be officially opened next month - and these pictures show the impressive new build.

The building will be officially opened on April 8, and sixth form director Ashley Hailstone said: “We have a strong, community atmosphere here at Stowupland Sixth Form which people really want to be a part of.

“This is a brilliant new building, including a specially-designed media suite, a performing arts studio, a large kitchen area and six classroom spaces.

“At the same time, we have our wonderful, comfortable and extremely modern common room.

“The sixth form is furnished with all the latest facilities giving our students the opportunity to study in a superb learning environment.

“It also shows how committed we are to the future of the local area and its young people, providing a brilliant new learning space for young people and their communities in the Stowupland and Stowmarket area.

Students study on laptops in one of the classrooms at the new John Milton Sixth Form at Stowupland High School. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The common room at the new John Milton Sixth Form at Stowupland High School. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The terrace outside the new John Milton Sixth Form at Stowupland High School. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

“We want to simulate what it is like studying at a higher level – that’s why we have this state-of-the-art building with its modern university style.”

Initial discussions around constructing a new sixth form block began in 2017, while designs went out for consultation in the middle of 2019, and were approved by Suffolk County Council's development and regulation committee in October 2019.

The plans included significant improvements to the school's bus park and car parking facilities, alongside the new sixth form block.

Building work started in December 2019 and was completed in January 2021.

Karen Grimes, CEO of John Milton Academy Trust and Director of Sixth Form Ashley Hailstone with students Kamal Mukunyadze, Chloe Finn and Göksu Aslan at the new sixth form at Stowupland High School. Picture: Lauren De Boise. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The food technology room at the new John Milton Sixth Form at Stowupland High School. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The new John Milton Sixth Form has opened at Stowupland High School. - Credit: Lauren De Boise.

Students began to use the block in spring 2021, however, due to Covid-19 complications the sixth form had to delay its official opening until April this year.

Stowupland High School is part of the John Milton Academy Trust, formed in September 2016.

The Trust also oversees Stowupland High School, Bacton Primary School, Cedars Park Primary School and Mendlesham Primary School. It also oversees two new SEND units, which opened at Stowupland High School and Mendlesham Primary School in November last year.

Karen Grimes, CEO of the John Milton Academy Trust, said: “The new sixth form block is a superb building, with incredible facilities and has everything a sixth former needs to get the very best education.

“We look forward to welcoming even more students to the sixth form in September.”

Students Lewis Leggett, Sam Miles and Jamal Mukunyadze enjoy the common room at the new John Milton Sixth Form at Stowupland High School. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The main hall at the new John Milton Sixth Form at Stowupland High School. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

CEO of John Milton Academy Trust, Karen Grimes, Director of Sixth Form Ashley Hailstone and Head of School David Brewster, outside the new John Milton Sixth Form at Stowupland High School. - Credit: Lauren De Boise



