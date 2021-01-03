Primary school to remain shut as Covid infection rates 'spiral'

Breaking

Published: 3:50 PM January 3, 2021

Lavenham Community Primary school told parents in a letter it would not be re-opening to pupils on Tuesday, January 5 - Credit: Google Maps

A school in a Suffolk village has announced it will not be re-opening to pupils on Tuesday, as a debate rages over whether children should be returning.

Rory Michael, headteacher of Lavenham Community Primary, has announced it will remain closed until a review on Friday, January 16 with remote learning rolled out over the next fortnight.

It comes as scores of schools across Essex and London will not re-open as planned this week due to high rates of Covid-19 infection - inlcuding those in Colchester and Tendring following an 11th hour decision to keep them closed..

In a letter sent to parents on Sunday, school bosses wrote: "Circumstances have altered significantly since I wrote to you last. We are now in Tier 4 and the daily infection rate is spiralling ever upward.

"The new strain of coronavirus is able to transmit from one person to another much more easily and pupils are often asymptomatic carriers.

"The surge in numbers would suggest that we will see many more pupils in school with the virus but without symptoms.

"This significantly increases the risk, not only to staff, but also to the wider community if the virus is passed from pupil to pupil.

The letter adds: "This has prompted concern from staff regarding their safety at work. As headteacher it is my responsibility to decide whether we can offer a full curriculum in a safe environment for all.

"Currently, we are all in agreement that we cannot and so we will be unable to open on Tuesday as planned."

The decision, which will see online learning rolled out until January 16, has been agreed by the chair of governors and in consultation with Suffolk County Council.

