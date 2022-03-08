Needham Market FC and Suffolk New College celebrate three-year partnership
- Credit: Freya Louis
Young footballers in Suffolk are achieving their dreams through the help of a football club and a college.
Needham Market Football Club and Suffolk New College set up a link in 2019 to create opportunities for both males and females in Suffolk to enable them to reach their sporting potential.
A record number of youngsters who have gone through this education have also gone on to play first team football for the club.
Eleven of the players that were in the squad for Needham Market in their fifth round FA Trophy win against Dartford were academy graduates or current students, and six of them came from the specific Needham Market and Suffolk New College link.
Five players have gone onto represent the women's first team.
One of the players, Taylor Clark, 17, from Colchester, has just come back from a trial with Aston Villa and said: "It's a really good programme and I am enjoying it.
"I've played against Yeovil and Dartford in the FA Trophy. It was surreal playing in front of that many people. It is a really great set-up.
Most Read
- 1 'It's heartbreaking': Anger after suspected arson attack at Suffolk farm
- 2 Pie and mash shop brings a taste of the East End to Suffolk
- 3 Man wanted after alleged assault in village near Ipswich
- 4 Mum of Corrie McKeague tells inquest she wasn't aware of him ever sleeping in a bin
- 5 Plea to save 'lifeline' rural bus service from Suffolk village
- 6 200 litres of heating oil stolen from outbuilding at home near Stowmarket
- 7 We've entered the home straight... let the League One play-off sprint begin
- 8 Two fighter jets forced to make emergency landing at Suffolk airbase
- 9 Community nurse had more than 200 indecent images of children
- 10 Plans for new entrance to Suffolk park formally submitted
The coaches support you in every way and give you the chance to go as far as you can in the game."
Operations director at Needham Market, Robert Peace said: "We have really seen the fruits of our labour in the last 12 to 18 months in terms of academy players breaking through.
"We offer students the chance to work with Kevin Horlock, a former international and Premier League player, and, like with Taylor Clark, players who are released from professional academies (Taylor was released by Ipswich Town at 16) can come to us, put themselves out there, and end up getting a trial at a Premier League outfit."
In terms of the partnership with the college, Mr Peace added: “The long-term hope is to continue to build on our relationship and become the best grassroots academy in the country.”
Head of sport at Suffolk New College, Lee Mandley said: "With this project, we are creating an environment that is conducive to an individual's all-round development, both educationally and in terms of football."