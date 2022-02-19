New kitchen is the key ingredient for pupils' learning
- Credit: BAWDSEY PRIMARY SCHOOL
Schoolchildren have got plenty on their plates now a new purpose-built kitchen has been created to teach them cooking skills.
Pupils at Bawdsey Primary School can now have lessons with the school’s trained chef Sarah Ramsey after the kitchen was set up to teach skills to set them up for life.
The school’s head Katie Butler said the kitchen was created to continue the good work after receiving recognition, including a Healthy Schools award.
Trained chef Sarah Ramsey will be teaching all 65 children and they will have the chance to create their own meals during the half-term period.
The kitchen will be formally opened in April, although the children have started using the facility already.
Funding from friends of the school, as well as retailer Tesco and brewer Adnams, has contributed to the establishment of the kitchen, along with fundraising by the school in Christmas 2020.
Mrs Butler said: “Our aim is to teach them how to cook their own meals to help them in later life.”
Governors Jim Wylie and Tony Gibson also helped to set up the kitchen.