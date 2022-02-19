News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New kitchen is the key ingredient for pupils' learning

Dominic Bareham

Published: 4:00 PM February 19, 2022
Bawdsey kitchen

Children cooking up treats in the new kitchen at Bawdsey Primary School. Picture: SUBMITTED - Credit: BAWDSEY PRIMARY SCHOOL

Schoolchildren have got plenty on their plates now a new purpose-built kitchen has been created to teach them cooking skills. 

Pupils at Bawdsey Primary School can now have lessons with the school’s trained chef Sarah Ramsey after the kitchen was set up to teach skills to set them up for life. 

The school’s head Katie Butler said the kitchen was created to continue the good work after receiving recognition, including a Healthy Schools award. 

Bawdsey kitchen

Children prepare food in the new kitchen at Bawdsey Primary School. Picture: SUBMITTED - Credit: BAWDSEY PRIMARY SCHOOL

Trained chef Sarah Ramsey will be teaching all 65 children and they will have the chance to create their own meals during the half-term period. 

The kitchen will be formally opened in April, although the children have started using the facility already. 

Funding from friends of the school, as well as retailer Tesco and brewer Adnams, has contributed to the establishment of the kitchen, along with fundraising by the school in Christmas 2020. 

Bawdsey kitchen

Pupils enjoy their food in the new kitchen at Bawdsey Primary School. Picture: SUBMITTED - Credit: BAWDSEY PRIMARY SCHOOL

Mrs Butler said: “Our aim is to teach them how to cook their own meals to help them in later life.”  

Governors Jim Wylie and Tony Gibson also helped to set up the kitchen. 

