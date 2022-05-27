News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

School garden gets £1,000 makeover for jubilee

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 11:00 AM May 27, 2022
Reverend GIles Tulk blesses the new garden at Orford Primary School. 

Reverend GIles Tulk blesses the new garden at Orford Primary School. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A primary school’s secret garden has been given a £1,000 makeover to provide a space for children to relax and play, to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 

The unused and overgrown patch of land at Orford Primary School, in School Lane, has been repurposed to provide a reflection shed and a seating area with tables where the pupils can work. 

The school’s council proposed the idea after deciding that the site at the side of the school needed to be developed, while Archdeacon Sally Gaze, who serves the diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, suggested creating an area for prayer. 

Children dressed as royalty for the jubilee themed event

Children dressed as royalty for the jubilee themed event - Credit: Charlotte Bond

She was present to cut the ribbon to open the garden on Wednesday, along with Rev Giles Tulk, team rector of Orford, who said a prayer and local volunteer Nicola Atchley, who created a mural at the garden. 

There were also representatives of Christian group Just 42 and parents.

The new garden will provide a space for children to reflect and pray

The new garden will provide a space for children to reflect and pray - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Funding for the project came from local brewer Adnams. 

Katie Butler, executive head for Orford and Bawdsey Primary Schools, said: “We are very grateful to everybody who contributed and enabled this project to happen.” 

Children took part in games from the 1950s during the jubilee themed event

Children took part in games from the 1950s during the jubilee themed event - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Most Read

  1. 1 What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?
  2. 2 Is this tearoom near Ipswich one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets? 
  3. 3 Plans for two drive-through takeaways in Suffolk town
  1. 4 Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after serious A143 crash
  2. 5 Suffolk woman stole thousands from football club and school
  3. 6 Town boss McKenna adds ex-Manchester United player to coaching staff
  4. 7 New landlord hopes to make Suffolk pub 'centre' of village community
  5. 8 The former Ipswich players looking for new clubs this summer
  6. 9 Revealed: The top serious road crash hotspots in Suffolk
  7. 10 Great Suffolk car-making dream to be relived as Strada 4-88 comes home to show

Prior to the garden launch, the school also held a jubilee picnic on the front playground where children could dress up in red, white and blue and as royalty. 

They could also participate in games from the 1950s, including wellie wanging. 

The mural created at the Orford Primary School prayer garden

The mural created at the Orford Primary School prayer garden - Credit: Charlotte Bond


Orford News
East Suffolk News
A12 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

A video of Jonah Handy of Mildenhall CC has gone viral on social media

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Karro pig carcase conveyor belt at Little Wratting, near Haverhill

Conveyor belt which carried pig carcases across Suffolk A-road is...

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Clockwise from left: Sam Morsy, Joe Pigott and Vaclav Hladky could all potentially leave Ipswich Town this summer

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Analysis

Seven players who could leave Ipswich Town this summer

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Land south of Forest Road, Onehouse, the site of the proposed development.

Planning

Plans for 20 homes in Suffolk village unanimously refused

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon