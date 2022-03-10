News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times

Oxford and Cambridge await students from Thomas Mills High School

person

Tom Cann

Published: 7:00 PM March 10, 2022
Josh Tyrell and Alice Bloore

Josh Tyrell and Alice Bloore are celebrating offers from prestigious universities, Oxford and Cambridge - Credit: Richard Handley/TMHS

Two students from Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham are celebrating after receiving offers to study at Oxford and Cambridge.

Josh Tyrell and Alice Bloore, both students at the Thomas Mills High School sixth form, have been offered places to attend the prestigious universities.

Mr Tyrell has been offered a place at Keble College in Oxford to study physics, while Miss Bloore has been offered a place at Lucy Cavendish College in Cambridge to study classics.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's former high school Thomas Mills has a strong tradition of A-level students gaining places at these world-renowned universities, with 21 students being successful since 2017.

Head of Sixth Form at Thomas Mills High School, Andy Cann said: "A-level students of all abilities thrive at Thomas Mills High School. We are proud of the successful A-level education students experience at this school."

