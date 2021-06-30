News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Great Pottery Throw Down star visits Suffolk school

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 10:57 AM June 30, 2021   
The Great Pottery Throw Down star Henry Moore at Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds

The Great Pottery Throw Down star Henry Moore at Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Gooderham PR

A star of hit Channel 4 show The Great Pottery Throw Down has taught students the art of ceramics at a Suffolk school.

Bury St Edmunds-based artist Henry Moore, who starred in this year's series, visited Sybil Andrews Academy in the town on Monday to host the special workshop for Year 10 pupils.

Mr Moore said he was "really impressed" by their work.

He said: “I enjoy teaching ceramics in schools and I was delighted to be invited to Sybil Andrews Academy.

“I taught the students how to make a cylinder and dome and then they had the chance to design them individually.

“They all really impressed me with how engaged they got with the project and how much they enjoyed it.”

Art teacher Elizabeth Pearson added: “We were delighted to welcome Henry into the school and we would like to thank him for giving up his time.

“It was a great experience for our students, who were able to use his expert advice to create some fantastic pieces.”

