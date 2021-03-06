Published: 9:00 PM March 6, 2021

Marty Jopson from The One Show is taking part in West Suffolk College's science showcase, which runs from Monday to Friday

Marty Jopson from The One Show and CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, are taking part in a college's science showcase that is open to the public.

In celebration of British Science Week, West Suffolk College, based in Bury St Edmunds, has organised five days of live science sessions and more than 100 pre-recorded sessions, starting on Monday.

STEMtastic 21 has a packed programme, with speakers including everyone from TV’s Marty Jopson to CERN, which will be hosting four sessions from their Switzerland HQ.

Other speakers range from fresh-faced graduates to businesses like BT and Rolls Royce.

The aim is to promote careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) to people of all ages.

Topics will range from cyber security to space and superconductors to sports science, and anyone can register their interest and get involved.

West Suffolk College's STEMtastic 21 is "all about the joy of STEM"

Victoria Fiebelkorn, organiser of STEMtastic 21 and a science co-ordinator at West Suffolk College, has been trying to bring colleges, the government, industry and schools together to promote STEM careers for people in education from the age of four onwards.

She said: “As a college and a society, I believe we have a responsibility to try and encourage new generations to seriously consider careers in STEM. We need to be inspiring young people to develop the next lifesaving vaccine or medical cure.

“During STEMtastic 21, we will have short and sweet 10-minute accessible, concise family-friendly sessions.

“We also have longer insights so that we can appeal to people of all ages. As a self-confessed mad keen and passionate scientist, this is all about the joy of STEM.

“Although we are based in Suffolk, because all the sessions are online, this means that we can reach a regional, national and even a global audience."

She added: “All in all, we are delighted to have secured such a huge range of talented contributors. Getting people like CERN, Marty Jopson and many others is a huge coup. We are so grateful to everyone who has agreed to take part.”

Mr Jopson will be hosting two sessions on electricity and microscopy, which "aim to look at this wonderful world through a microscope with the aim of inspiring people of all ages to consider careers in this great profession".

Alejandra Lorenzo, member of the CERN visits service, said STEMtastic21 was a "wonderful opportunity to reach students eager to learn and discover CERN".

If you are an individual, a school, a parent or a guardian, you can register your interest and get involved on the website.



