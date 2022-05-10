Suffolk Covid Rainbow Trail creator among honour recipients at ceremony
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
The creator of the Rainbow Trail in response to Covid-19, a conservation scientist and a Holocaust educator were among honours recipients at a special ceremony yesterday.
The Suffolk residents were all recognised in the Queen’s New Year's Honours List over the last two years - but presentation ceremonies were delayed due to the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, hosted a garden party and investitures ceremony at Bruisyard Hall, near Saxmundham, where the honours were bestowed.
She said: "Today it was my privilege to invest 13 exceptional Suffolk citizens with their National Honour and medal.
"One CBE, two MBEs and ten British Empire Medals, the highest number that Suffolk has ever achieved.
"As a county, we are all so proud of them and thank them for the years of selfless hard work that they have contributed.
"You will read of the wonderful things they have done, in so many brilliant ways. They are the glue that holds their communities together, the unsung heroes who inspire us all. They have our heartfelt gratitude."
Some of the awards had been made in the New Year 2020 honours, while others were from New Year 2022.
Ipswich mum Crystal Stanley received the British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to the Covid-19 response after she launched the Rainbow Trail, encouraging people to brighten their windows in a display of support and solidarity.
Cambridge conservation scientist Prof William Sutherland became Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in recognition of his contribution to the generation, communication and promotion of ecological knowledge and solutions.
He has published more than 450 scientific papers and received many accolades, including holding honorary membership of the British Ecological Society, a title also held by eminent scientists, such as Sir David Attenborough.
Holocaust educator Frank Bright was awarded the Member of the British Empire (MBE) for "working voluntarily and tirelessly" in schools, sixth form colleges and universities throughout Essex and Suffolk to educate about the Holocaust.
How to Nominate someone for an Honour
Anyone can nominate someone for a National Honour and it is not as difficult as you might believe. Full guidance is available on the Suffolk Lieutenancy website – www.suffolk-lieutenancy.org.uk. The Lieutenancy can also offer guidance and help in obtaining the forms and putting together a nomination. For further information contact Sue Bennitt, Lieutenancy Assistant at Suffolk County Council on 01473 264004 or email Lieutenancyoffice@suffolk.gov.uk.
The full list of recipients were:
CBE Investitures
Professor William Sutherland - For services to evidence-based conservation
MBE Investitures
Julie Farrow - For services to diversity and inclusion
Frank Bright - For services to Holocaust education
British Empire Medals
Darren Aitchison - For services to the community in Felixstowe during Covid-19
Paul Booker - For services to policing
Susan Collins - For services to the community in Bungay during Covid-19
Averil Gibbins - For services to education
Franstine Jones - For services to the black, Asian and minority ethnic communities in Suffolk
Kathryn Parker - For services to the community in Woolpit during Covid-19
Crystal Stanley - For services to the Covid-19 response
Lorraine Stone - For services to the community in Moulton
John Tillotson - For voluntary services to young people in Suffolk
Krystal Vittles - For services to public libraries