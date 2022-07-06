'Remarkable turnaround' for primary school with good Ofsted report

Ixworth Church of England Primary School has achieved a "remarkable turnaround" after it received a good Ofsted report.

The Crown Lane school was previously in special measures before being turned into an academy as part of the Tilian Multi-Academy Trust in December 2017.

Headteacher Lyndsey Allsop, who took over in April 2018, said: "We have achieved a remarkable turnaround. We have been on a long journey over the past four years, through Covid, but this report makes all the hard work worthwhile.

"I am so proud of our teachers and governors who have contributed so much and go the extra mile every day for our children."

Ofsted inspectors use five key judgement categories to rate schools: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision - Ixworth Primary School received a good rating in all five categories.

The school is situated on Crown Lane, Ixworth and received 'Good' in all four Ofsted categories. - Credit: Google Maps

The Ofsted report said: "Pupils are happy to attend Ixworth Church of England Primary School. They arrive each day with positive attitudes, ready to learn. Pupils are courteous and polite. They are respectful of one another during lessons and at playtimes.

"Pupils feel safe in school. They say that bullying is rare and leaders always deal with it so that it does not reoccur. Pupils know there is always an adult to talk to if they have any worries.

"Relationships between adults and pupils are positive. Pupils know that staff have high expectations of them. They try their best to live up to these expectations and they are encouraged to work hard by the school motto: 'where learning has no limits'."

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said: "Nothing is more important than giving children the best possible start in life and early years and primary education is at the heart of this.

"Ofsted has clearly recognised that Ixworth CE Primary School is doing a good job - well done to everyone on this report and I look forward to seeing you go from strength to strength in the future."