Saxmundham mum adds voice about SEND services after child's provision fail

A Saxmundham mum has joined a growing number of parents speaking out against Suffolk's failing SEND services which led her to homeschool her daughter.

Hollie Moy, spoke out following the publication of a damning report into Suffolk SEND services having taken action two years ago when her daughter Grace was eight.

The 35-year-old said she'd experienced cancelled support sessions and being told to bring her daughter, who has suspected autism, to school “wrapped in blanket” when she had a sensory overload.

It led her to take her daughter Grace, 10, out of Saxmundham Primary School.

Ms Moy said she noticed Grace, then eight, had autistic traits and approached the school for more support, leading to classes for those who needed extra support.

She said: “The classes were there for children to do activities one afternoon a week, but these were often cancelled. Autistic children need routine.

"If you tell them something is going to happen, you can’t then change that because it causes distress."

Ms Moy also explained that her daughter had to wait long periods of time to see a school nurse and when she was under the service, was discharged without prior warning.

Headteacher, Edward Pearson-Shaul, disputed Ms Moy’s claims and said the school nursing team is a separate service from the school.

He also went on to say that staff at the school work very hard to support children whatever their needs may be.

However, Ms Moy explained that this was not the case after Grace experienced a sensory meltdown.

She said: “She has sensory issues and her school uniform became quite tight. I tried to get her ready for school that morning and she had a complete meltdown, stripped herself down naked, got under my kitchen table and was screaming her head off."

Contacting the school she claimed a senior staff told her to "wrap her in a blanket" and bring her to school anyway.

Again, the headteacher denied these claims.

He said: “That wouldn’t be school policy to say bring your child in wrapped in a blanket.

“If a child’s uniform is too tight, then that is matter for the parent. We don’t supply uniform ourselves. It’s entirely a parent's choice what uniform they have apart from a school cardigan or a school sweatshirt,” he added.

Suffolk County Council were approached but were unable to give comment on individual cases.