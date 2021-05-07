Amazing 'Shine A Light' mask trail celebrates coronavirus heroes

Published: 4:30 PM May 7, 2021

Students at SET Saxmundham school have designed masks for a 'Shine A Light' trail around the town, which will be displayed in the windows of local businesses. Left to right, Rhiana, Evie, Ellie and Kiera - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A mask trail has been set up by school pupils in Saxmundham to celebrate heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shine A Light is a mask trail around the town that was created by pupils from SET Saxmundham school.

All the masks have been created by students at the school - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pupils have designed, decorated and painted the masks, which represent people who have helped others in difficult situations.

They have now been put on display in 25 local businesses.

Kiera with one of the masks created for the project - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The masks feature people who have shone during the pandemic, such as NHS key workers, shop staff, the incredible fund-raising efforts of Sir Captain Tom Moore and footballer Marcus Rashford's efforts supporting children in food poverty.

The roll-out of the trail has been delayed due to lockdown - but the pupils now hope that the project will help attract visitors to head out and about to Saxmundham businesses.

Students have also produced a map to help visitors find all of the masks, which are being distributed to primary schools and are available to pick up around the town.

The masks will be on show across the town - Credit: SET Saxmundham

The project has been set up by pupils as their work for the Dora Love Prize, which is awarded each year for the best Holocaust awareness project by a school in the East of England.

Pupils have also designed postcards to give to primary schoolchildren, so they can highlight someone they think deserves recognition.

The students will produce a short video to be shown in primary school assemblies. They are currently creating a website too.

Once the trail is up and running, the students will focus on other elements of the project.

Specifically, they will teach younger children about people - past and present - who deserve to have a light shone on them.

Some of the masks that will go on display in Saxmundham - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sarah Thompson, higher level teaching assistant at the school, who has worked with the students on the project, said: “From the initial start of the project, our students have thought about and taken this beyond anyone’s expectation.”

The trail will run in the town from May 10 until June 30.

The pupils will find out if they have won the Dora Love Prize later in the summer.