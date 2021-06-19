Suffolk school goes viral after teachers post TikTok dance

Video

Published: 11:45 AM June 19, 2021

Ormiston Academy Sudbury posted videos to say goodbye to Year 11 and Year 13 students - Credit: Ormiston Academy Sudbury

Staff at a Suffolk school have gone viral after they posted a dance video inspired by The Greatest Showman on TikTok.

Teachers and pupils at Ormiston Sudbury Academy danced to song "From Now On" from the hit 2017 musical film to say goodbye to Year 11 students last month.

The video quickly went viral, gaining more than 900,000 views and 88,000 likes on the school's performing arts TikTok account. Across all social media platforms, it has been seen more than one million times.

Leo Cox, the school's head of performing arts, created the account in March as a way of engaging with students and bringing light-hearted fun to the school day.

The account quickly became extremely popular amongst students, with lots of them keen to participate. Videos began to gain popularity, with one making a joke about students attempting to break school uniform policy swiftly climbing to over 130,000 views.

Mr Cox said: “We’ve had so much fun as an academy experimenting with our TikTok account, and it’s been a great way for students to get creative and work together as a team to make some brilliant videos.

"We’re also pleased that it gives family and friends a chance to see a different side to the academy day – at Ormiston Sudbury Academy, we put a really big focus on creativity and students enjoying themselves, and I’m glad these videos can show that.”



