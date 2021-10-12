News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Suffolk apprentice joins prestigious hairdressing fellowship

Author Picture Icon

Tamika Green

Published: 11:48 AM October 12, 2021   
A smiling Joshua Easter

Hairdressing apprentice, Joshua Easter has been chosen to join the Fellowship for British Hairdressers - Credit: Joshua Easter

An apprentice hairdresser from Suffolk says he is ‘thrilled’ to have been chosen to join the Fellowship for British Hairdressers.

Joshua Easter, 19, from Wetheringsett, entered a competition run by the British Fellowship of Hairdressers held and had to make it through an audition process whereby contestants had to demonstrate their skills and discuss their future ambitions.  

Seven candidates were then selected to join the 2022 Clubstar art team who will spend the next 12 months attending expert mentoring sessions, networking opportunities and educational workshops. 

A composite image of the seven young candidates who made the cut

Joshua was among six other candidates who made it through to become the 2022 Clubstar art team - Credit: The Fellowship for British Hairdressing

Josh, who is currently studying a level three hairdressing apprenticeship at West Suffolk College and works at VAE in Diss, said: “I’m thrilled to become part of this illustrious group.

"I’m sure it will broaden my professional horizons in terms of my industry experiences and create lots of opportunities. 

“The college and VAE have been incredible,” he added. 

Marnie Randall, Head of Academy of Hair and Beauty Studies at West Suffolk College: “Josh is passionate, curious and driven to be a big success. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell
  2. 2 Peter Reid could take on football consultancy role at Ipswich
  3. 3 Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas
  1. 4 Delays on A14 near Orwell Bridge after police incident
  2. 5 'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools
  3. 6 Orwell Bridge reopens as emergency services respond to incident
  4. 7 McGreal among favourites for job at League Two club
  5. 8 Man jailed after knocking down war veteran while disqualified from driving
  6. 9 Motorcyclist in hospital after crash on A140
  7. 10 Sphinxes valued at £300 sold for £195,000 at Suffolk auction

“He has been a fabulous student and we are extremely proud of all his achievements.” 

West Suffolk College
Beauty
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Yoxman stands in all his glory 

Meet the Yoxman: A towering giant of Suffolk's past

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk farm manager Edward Vipond has been crowned the 2021 'Farmer of the Year' at the national Farmers Weekly Awards

Farming

Suffolk farmer is named the best in the country

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Conor Chaplin s after team-mate Macauley Bonne had scored to make it 2-1.

Ipswich Town vs Shrewsbury Town

Matchday Recap: Town get the job done against the Shrews

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft North Beach on Sunday. The beach level is even lower.

Police cordon off woodland near beach

Anthony Carroll

person