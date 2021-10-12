Suffolk apprentice joins prestigious hairdressing fellowship
- Credit: Joshua Easter
An apprentice hairdresser from Suffolk says he is ‘thrilled’ to have been chosen to join the Fellowship for British Hairdressers.
Joshua Easter, 19, from Wetheringsett, entered a competition run by the British Fellowship of Hairdressers held and had to make it through an audition process whereby contestants had to demonstrate their skills and discuss their future ambitions.
Seven candidates were then selected to join the 2022 Clubstar art team who will spend the next 12 months attending expert mentoring sessions, networking opportunities and educational workshops.
Josh, who is currently studying a level three hairdressing apprenticeship at West Suffolk College and works at VAE in Diss, said: “I’m thrilled to become part of this illustrious group.
"I’m sure it will broaden my professional horizons in terms of my industry experiences and create lots of opportunities.
“The college and VAE have been incredible,” he added.
Marnie Randall, Head of Academy of Hair and Beauty Studies at West Suffolk College: “Josh is passionate, curious and driven to be a big success.
“He has been a fabulous student and we are extremely proud of all his achievements.”