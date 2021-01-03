The Suffolk schools delaying re-opening for the start of term

Published: 9:34 PM January 3, 2021 Updated: 9:40 PM January 3, 2021

Suffolk school closures have been announced for the first week of January as confusion reigns over coronavirus infection rates (stock image) - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Several primary schools are not re-opening for a temporary period as concern grows over Covid-19 infection rates.

Headteachers across Suffolk have been making difficult decisions over whether to postpone re-opening throughout Sunday.

A growing number of primaries are switching to online learning for a fortnight while others have opted to close temporarily on Monday and Tuesday to allow for the Government to clarify mounting uncertainty among parents, unions and teachers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted it is safe to send children back to school this week in areas where attendance has not been restricted.

Secondary school pupils are staying at home this week as planned.

Below is the current list of schools that have confirmed temporary or extended closures in Suffolk.

Schools in Tendring, Colchester and Uttlesford were on Sunday recommended to switch to remote learning by the county council while public health chiefs await clarification on safety.

All areas of Essex now have infection rates above the England average of 500 cases per 100,000 people.

Here is all we know so far about schools re-opening as the debate rages over whether primary-age children should be back in classrooms.