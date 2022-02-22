New Saxmundham head of school 'honoured' to take role

Neil Philpott has been announced as the new head of SET Saxmundham - Credit: SET Saxmundham

The new head of school at SET Saxmundham said he is "honoured" to take on the role.

Neil Philpott will start in September having been appointed by the Trustees of the Seckford Education Trust.

With a high turnover of school leaders in recent years, Mr Philpott said his commitment to students, parents and carers is to be a visible and approachable head of school - one who champions the students and is committed to the long-term success of the school.

He said: “I am honoured and delighted to be selected as SET Saxmundham’s head of school.

"At the heart of my drive and motivation has been the desire to provide excellent academic, pastoral and co-curricular education to each and every student and forging strong relationships that facilitate the school’s vision ‘Inspiring, enabling and celebrating each and every young person’s personal best’.”

As head of school designate, Mr Philpott will work closely with Christina Watson, interim head of school, during the remainder of this academic year.