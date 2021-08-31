What are Suffolk's school term dates for the next year?

Published: 2:23 PM August 31, 2021

The school term dates for the upcoming academic year have been released - Credit: PA

Children go back to school this week after the long summer break - but what are the term dates for the next year?

The 2021/22 academic year is made up of 194 days at school, with five days being taken for staff training.

Essex and Suffolk schools both share the same dates this year. However, parents are encouraged to check the exact dates their child's teachers, as individual schools' dates can vary.





Autumn term 1: Wednesday, September 1 - Friday, October 22

Autumn half term: Monday, October 25 - Friday, October 29

Autumn, term 2: Monday, November 1 - Friday, December 17

Christmas holiday: Monday, December 20 - Monday, January 3

Spring, term 3: Tuesday, January 4 - Friday, February 11

Spring half term: Monday, February 14 - Friday, February 18

Spring, term 4: Monday February 21 - Friday, April 1

Easter holiday: Monday, April 4 - Monday, April 18

Summer, term 5: Tuesday, April 19 - Friday, May 27

Summer half term: Monday, May 30 - Friday, June 3

Summer, term 6: Monday, June 6 - Thursday, July 21



