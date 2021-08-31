News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
What are Suffolk's school term dates for the next year?

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:23 PM August 31, 2021   
Children go back to school this week after the long summer break - but what are the term dates for the next year?

The 2021/22 academic year is made up of 194 days at school, with five days being taken for staff training.

Essex and Suffolk schools both share the same dates this year. However, parents are encouraged to check the exact dates their child's teachers, as individual schools' dates can vary.


Autumn term 1: Wednesday, September 1 - Friday, October 22 

Autumn half term: Monday, October 25 - Friday, October 29

Autumn, term 2: Monday, November 1 - Friday, December 17 

Christmas holiday: Monday, December 20 - Monday, January 3

Spring, term 3: Tuesday, January 4 - Friday, February 11 

Spring half term: Monday, February 14 - Friday, February 18 

Spring, term 4: Monday February 21 - Friday, April 1 

Easter holiday: Monday, April 4 - Monday, April 18

Summer, term 5: Tuesday, April 19 - Friday, May 27 

Summer half term: Monday, May 30 - Friday, June 3 

Summer, term 6: Monday, June 6 - Thursday, July 21


