Nurseries, pre-schools and primaries see Covid rate rises

Seventeen schools and nurseries in Suffolk are currently using virtual learning because of Covid outbreaks.

Public Health director for Suffolk, Stuart Keeble told the Health and Wellbeing Board that while case rates were falling in line with national trends, an increase in the under 18s was possible as youngsters were now back at school.

He reported that 17 establishments – mostly nurseries or pre-schools and primaries – had “some form of virtual learning or closure”.

He said: “The teachers and schools are doing a fantastic job to try and keep things going but we have 17 schools, mainly early years settings and primary school at the moment, that have some form of virtual teaching or closure at this point in time.

“The prioritisation in all our endeavours is to keep education going, so we will need to carry on watching that and our CYP [children and young people] team here are working closely with school sectors to try and help them do that.”

Data from Suffolk County Council indicated there were 2,477 new Covid cases in those aged 18 and under in the week up to January 17, which was a significant increase on the 1,509 the week before.

It comes as mandatory face masks in classrooms ends, while the the rest of England's Plan B restrictions such as face masks in stores and vaccine passports are eased next week.




