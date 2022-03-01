News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Almost 95% of Suffolk pupils get offers from first-choice secondary school

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:32 AM March 1, 2022
Suffolk County Council has revealed how many students got offers from their first-choice secondary school

Almost 95% of pupils in Suffolk have received offers from their first-choice secondary school for the new academic year in September.

Suffolk County Council has revealed 7,339 students got offers from their first preference school out of 7,768 applications.

This was a rate of about 94.4%, an increase from 2021's figure of just under 93%.

A total of 7,652 pupils – about 98.5% – were offered a place from at least one of their three preferred schools.

Suffolk County Council was unable to confirm how many students received offers from their second and third choices.

Families have woken up this morning to discover if their child has been offered a place at their chosen school on National Offer Day.

People who applied online for their place will be able to log on to the admissions portal to see their child’s offer.

Rachel Hood, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for education, SEND and skills, said: "It is excellent news that the vast majority of families have once again been offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

Rachel Hood, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for education, SEND and skills

"Published criteria was used to decide who has priority for places so that the process is fair and clear.

"Starting secondary school is a big step in a child’s education and the more we can do to make the transition to a new school smoother for them, the better."

Once school places have been confirmed, parents need to consider how their child will get to and from school.  

If their child is eligible for council-funded school travel, they will receive an email by the end of the month with details of how to opt-in. 

