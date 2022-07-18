Two Suffolk schools to shut during extreme heat

Two Suffolk schools will be closed during the extreme heat after a red weather warning was put in place - Credit: Archant

Two Suffolk schools have announced they will be closing during the extreme weather this week.

Mildenhall College Academy and Westgate Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds will not be opening on today or tomorrow (July 19) while a red weather warning is in place for extreme heat across the county.

In a post on Facebook Mildenhall College Academy said: "Due to the severe weather warning we have taken the decision to close the academy on Monday and Tuesday.

"This decision has not been taken lightly but based on the capacity of the building, including the academy kitchen, to manage the predicted temperatures, the need to keep all students indoors all day and the potential risks with travel we feel it is the best decision in the interests of the wellbeing, health and safety of all staff and students.

"Work will be set for the two days via email and our online platforms but is not time bound to avoid using computers during the hottest parts of the day and to allow students to work and take breaks as they need to.

"As Tuesday is the last day of term we would like to take this opportunity to wish you all a lovely summer break."

All other schools across Suffolk are set to remain open with some saying they will be authorising absences for children who do not attend school during the sweltering temperatures.