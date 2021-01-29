Published: 5:30 AM January 29, 2021

Tollgate Primary School headteacher Hannah Brookman with Treatt representatives (left to right) Richard Hope, Chief Financial Officer, and Gareth Bilham, IT Support Team Leader - Credit: Gooderham PR

Children who need help in accessing devices for home learning will benefit from an "incredibly generous" donation.

Flavour firm Treatt Plc, based in Bury St Edmunds, has given 10 new digital tablets to Tollgate Primary School in the town.

Headteacher Hannah Brookman said securing mobile devices was of great importance with many pupils either having no access or having to share with siblings and parents.

According to Ofcom, between 1.1 million and 1.8 million (about 9% of children in the UK) don't have access to a laptop, tablet or desktop at home.

Some schools have been trying to bridge the gap themselves by launching fundraising campaigns for equipment.

Mrs Brookman said: “Our pupils and their families have done brilliantly in adapting and learning from home alongside the pupils who are attending the school building each day.

“But the shortage of devices for pupils is a national issue and we have pupils who need extra help in gaining access.

“This is an incredibly generous donation from Treatt Plc – one that will make a big difference to our comprehensive home-schooling programme.

"I praise pupils and their families for all their efforts in adapting and learning from home.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to staff and the company for thinking of us in this way.”

Treatt Plc is a supplier of flavour and fragrance ingredients and the donation of 10 brand new tablet devices came about through the company’s community and charitable contributions.

Chloe Ludkin, executive PA at Treatt, said: “As a company, we pride ourselves on giving back and supporting our local community.

“We understand what a challenging time it must be for all in the education sector at the moment and we really hope these tablets assist pupils’ learning through this difficult period."