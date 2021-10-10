News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Students celebrate end of degrees after 'extremely difficult' 18 months

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:00 PM October 10, 2021   
The caps are thrown by the bachelor of engineering class of 2021 after the University of Suffolk at

More than 200 West Suffolk College students celebrated the end of their degrees after an "extremely difficult" 18 months in a graduation ceremony in Bury St Edmunds.

The classes of 2020 and 2021 gathered in St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Saturday as they celebrated collecting their qualifications.

Graduates parade the ceremony at St Edmundsbury Cathedral

Two ceremonies were held at once as last year's cohort saw their graduation cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Graduates during the University of Suffolk at the West Suffolk College ceremony, taking place at the

A total of 210 students graduated in a range of subjects and courses - with 100 achieving first class honours and 29 with distinctions in their foundation degrees.

More than 200 students gathered in the cathedral to mark the end of their studies

The students' degrees have been accredited by the University of Suffolk.

Liam Collis who achieved a first in business and management at the University of Suffolk at the West

During the ceremonies, the Very Reverend Joe Hawes, Dean of St Edmundsbury gave a welcoming address followed by speeches from Dr Nikos Savvas, chief executive of the Eastern Colleges Group, Tim Greenacre of the University of Suffolk and Dr Christopher Meredith, executive dean of university studies at West Suffolk College.

During the first ceremony, Rae Snape gave a speech to the class of 2020, acting in her role as an honorary fellow.

Dr Nikos Savvas addresses the audience in Bury St Edmunds

Professor Andy Neely OBE, the pro-vice-chancellor of enterprise and business relations at Cambridge University, congratulated the class of 2021 in the second ceremony.

Dr Savvas paid tribute to the students collecting their degrees for the "resilience" they had shown in their studies.

Dominic Whiteley was among the students celebrating the end of their degree

He said: "I am incredibly impressed by our students' achievements.

"They have shown optimism, resilience and ambition - which not only paves the way for their future success, but will inspire future undergraduates as they continue their learning journey.

"Furthermore, to have over 200 people entering the workforce with the skills and attributes needed to succeed and excel in their chosen careers is fantastic news for the region.

Dr Chris Meredith, Dr Andrew Neely, student of the year Liam Wightley and Dr Nikos Savvas

"These people are not only enhancing their opportunities by embracing education, but they will also support local businesses and organisations."

Dr Chris Meredith, executive dean of university studies at West Suffolk College, added: "We know that our graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 have overcome extraordinary circumstances to be here today.

"More than ever, after an extremely difficult 18 months, this is now the time for all of us to celebrate and honour their accomplishments."

