Students celebrate end of degrees after 'extremely difficult' 18 months
- Credit: Denise Bradley
More than 200 West Suffolk College students celebrated the end of their degrees after an "extremely difficult" 18 months in a graduation ceremony in Bury St Edmunds.
The classes of 2020 and 2021 gathered in St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Saturday as they celebrated collecting their qualifications.
Two ceremonies were held at once as last year's cohort saw their graduation cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.
A total of 210 students graduated in a range of subjects and courses - with 100 achieving first class honours and 29 with distinctions in their foundation degrees.
The students' degrees have been accredited by the University of Suffolk.
You may also want to watch:
During the ceremonies, the Very Reverend Joe Hawes, Dean of St Edmundsbury gave a welcoming address followed by speeches from Dr Nikos Savvas, chief executive of the Eastern Colleges Group, Tim Greenacre of the University of Suffolk and Dr Christopher Meredith, executive dean of university studies at West Suffolk College.
During the first ceremony, Rae Snape gave a speech to the class of 2020, acting in her role as an honorary fellow.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk farmer is named the best in the country
- 2 Meet the Yoxman: A towering giant of Suffolk's past
- 3 Matchday Recap: Town get the job done against the Shrews
- 4 'I'm not happy' - Cook on 2-1 win against Shrewsbury
- 5 Women's Tour arrives in Suffolk today - here are the key times and road closures
- 6 Shrewsbury striker taken to hospital with heart issue during Ipswich loss
- 7 Suffolk hotels fail police child abuse test
- 8 Women's Tour ends with sprint finish on Felixstowe seafront
- 9 Ipswich Town 2-1 Shrewsbury Town: Bonne strikes again as Blues claim win
- 10 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 Shrewsbury win
Professor Andy Neely OBE, the pro-vice-chancellor of enterprise and business relations at Cambridge University, congratulated the class of 2021 in the second ceremony.
Dr Savvas paid tribute to the students collecting their degrees for the "resilience" they had shown in their studies.
He said: "I am incredibly impressed by our students' achievements.
"They have shown optimism, resilience and ambition - which not only paves the way for their future success, but will inspire future undergraduates as they continue their learning journey.
"Furthermore, to have over 200 people entering the workforce with the skills and attributes needed to succeed and excel in their chosen careers is fantastic news for the region.
"These people are not only enhancing their opportunities by embracing education, but they will also support local businesses and organisations."
Dr Chris Meredith, executive dean of university studies at West Suffolk College, added: "We know that our graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 have overcome extraordinary circumstances to be here today.
"More than ever, after an extremely difficult 18 months, this is now the time for all of us to celebrate and honour their accomplishments."