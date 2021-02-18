News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

West Suffolk College hosting virtual science festival

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 4:24 PM February 18, 2021   
West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds

West Suffolk College is holding Stemtastic 21 in March - Credit: West Suffolk College

Students from West Suffolk College are set to take part in nine days of special events focusing on science and engineering next month.

STEMtastic 21 is an innovative virtual celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths giving students and teachers the chance to watch some of the world’s leading scientists, engineers and innovators talking about their work and join in with STEM workshops and activities.

The theme is ‘Innovating for the future’ and college staff believe that an essential part of that is inspiring everyone to engage with STEM regardless of ability – or in this virtual world, their geographical location!

Headlining the week and hosting four different live sessions is Switzerland based CERN – one of the world’s largest and most respected centres for scientific research and the birthplace of the World Wide Web.

The week-long event will feature over 100 live and pre-recorded sessions from the likes of Amazon, BT, Treatt, EDF Energy and Marshalls Aerospace.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town manager Paul Lambert looks on.

Football

'I'm not going to be the only one to blame' - Lambert after Northampton...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A human skull was found on the beach at Little Oakley

Human skull found by child on beach

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Pictur...

A14 closed after woman seriously hurt in crash

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
BBC Look East presenters Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop

Look East stars Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop give an insight into...

Gina Long

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus