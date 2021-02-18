Published: 4:24 PM February 18, 2021

Students from West Suffolk College are set to take part in nine days of special events focusing on science and engineering next month.

STEMtastic 21 is an innovative virtual celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths giving students and teachers the chance to watch some of the world’s leading scientists, engineers and innovators talking about their work and join in with STEM workshops and activities.

The theme is ‘Innovating for the future’ and college staff believe that an essential part of that is inspiring everyone to engage with STEM regardless of ability – or in this virtual world, their geographical location!

Headlining the week and hosting four different live sessions is Switzerland based CERN – one of the world’s largest and most respected centres for scientific research and the birthplace of the World Wide Web.

The week-long event will feature over 100 live and pre-recorded sessions from the likes of Amazon, BT, Treatt, EDF Energy and Marshalls Aerospace.