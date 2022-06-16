Students work on new comedy drama film

A new short comedy drama filmed around East Anglia is being worked on by students and staff from a Suffolk college.

Those studying on the film course at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds, are working together to create a new film called 'The Sheriff'.

Over the last month, they have travelled around the county to start working on their production, which is being directed by film course director Ben Pryke.

Joe Nial and Billy Tonks, both students who are working on the film, with Joe saying "It's been an amazing experience to be part of this." - Credit: West Suffolk College

The project began last year, when Ben opened a scriptwriting competition.

He received 47 entries, with Tom Crich's script coming out on top.

The film, a short comedy-drama, takes on a similar tone to that of Hot Fuzz and Mall Rats.

Ben said: "Students were heavily involved in the process.

Esmee White, 19, thinks this will help her in the future, after she helped with props, set design and hair and makeup - Credit: West Suffolk College

"We bought in a mixture of professionals to support us and the students have gained real life work opportunities."

Colin Ramsey, owner of DragonLight films in Cambridge, and producer of the film, said: "It's been exciting working with Ben and the students. Everyone has risen to the challenge.

"We can't wait for people to see the final results."

Producer Colin Ramsey from DragonLight films in Cambridge - Credit: West Suffolk College



