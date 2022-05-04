News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nursery school awarded 'outstanding' rating for third time in a row

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 11:30 AM May 4, 2022
Yorley Barn Nursery has been awarded an 'outstanding' Ofsted report for the third year in a row.

Yorley Barn Nursery has been awarded an 'outstanding' Ofsted report for the third time in a row. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Yorley Barn nursery school has been celebrating after being awarded an "outstanding" rating from Ofsted for the third time in a row.

The nursery school, in Little Cornard, Sudbury, was awarded the highest rating in every area by inspectors from Ofsted during their visit on March 24.  

Yorley Barn was established in January 2009 by Donna Page, who previously worked in early years at St Joseph's Primary School, Sudbury.

Yorley Barn Nursery has been awarded an 'outstanding' Ofsted report for the third year in a row.

The nursery was founded in 2009 by Donna Page, who previously worked in early years at St Joseph's primary school, Sudbury. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Inspectors said in their report that: "There is a buzz of excitement heard from the children as they enter this highly stimulating and nurturing nursery.

"They happily part from their parents and carers. Staff use their excellent teaching skills to ignite children's curiosity and motivate them to be independent learners."

Director and founder of Yorley Barn nursery school, Donna Page said: "We are overwhelmed, not only by achieving the prestigious outstanding grading for the third time but also by the recognition in the report of the effort, skill, care and dedication put into ensuring rapid progress and the best outcomes for the children.

“This is only made possible by our highly qualified, skilled and enthusiastic team of Early Years Educators, including our outside teachers who attend regularly offering sport and dance but equally with the support of our wonderful families.”

Yorley Barn Nursery has been awarded an 'outstanding' Ofsted report for the third year in a row.

The nursery is based in a converted barn on a farm, with children given access to nursery chickens. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Yorley Barn Nursery has been awarded an 'outstanding' Ofsted report for the third year in a row.

The nursery received Ofsted's 'outstanding' rating in all areas. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The nursery is based on a farm, in a converted barn, with children given access to nursery chickens.

The Ofsted report added: “Staff expertly build on children's knowledge and interests and what they need to learn next. Children make excellent progress and develop the key skills needed to be ready for school.

“Staff create an ambitious curriculum for all children with an abundance of experiences and opportunities that enhance their learning.

“Children's behaviour is impeccable. They are happy, calm and friendly. Younger children readily share and take turns. Older children are excellent role models; they recognise the feelings of others and willingly invite them to join their activities."

Yorley Barn Nursery has been awarded an 'outstanding' Ofsted report for the third year in a row.

Director and founder of Yorley Barn nursery school, Donna Page, said that they have been 'overwhelmed' by the third outstanding rating in a row. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


