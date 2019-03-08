Reap what you sow at the repair cafe in Woodbridge

Martin McLeavy of Woodbridge & District Lions, Mayor Eamonn O'Nolan, Carol Naude coordinator for St Johns church and Jane Healey, coordinator for Transition Woodbridge were delighted to open the repair cafe. Picture: HILARY WHYARD/TRANSITION WOODBRIDGE Archant

A repair cafe has just been opened in Woodbridge with a view to reducing items going to landfill by repairing them.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ribbon cut for the opening event was also given to the repair cafe to be fixed - nothing goes to waste here. Picture: HILARY WHYARD/TRANSITION WOODBRIDGE The ribbon cut for the opening event was also given to the repair cafe to be fixed - nothing goes to waste here. Picture: HILARY WHYARD/TRANSITION WOODBRIDGE

Hosted by ecological action group Transition Woodbridge, in collaboration with St John's Church and funded by the Woodbridge Lions, the venture was officially opened by Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'Nolan on Monday.

Mr O'Nolan said: "Today saw the very successful opening of Woodbridge's first repair cafe.

You may also want to watch:

"As we all grow in awareness about saving precious resources and doing what we can to curb waste and slow climate change, the people of Woodbridge are doing their bit."

The church's already well established Hub Cafe, is now also home to the repair cafe where volunteers tinkered, sewed and soldered broken items where happy owners left clutching fixed kettles, bags, toasters and CD players.

All for a donation towards the cafe's repair tools.

The cafe will be open on the first Monday of every month from September 2 at St John's Church on St John's Hill, Woodbridge.