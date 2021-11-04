News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ed Sheeran and Emma Raducanu donate to Elena Baltacha charity auction

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:02 AM November 4, 2021
Elena Baltacha, who died from cancer in 2014

Elena Baltacha, who died from cancer in 2014 - Credit: Love all auction

The biggest names in tennis, music and football have donated items to a charity auction in memory of former British number one tennis player Elena Baltacha.

The Love All auction which begins today has unveiled which stars have donated lots which will see proceeds go to the Elena Baltacha Foundation and other charities.

Current British women’s number one Emma Raducanu, who began her winning season in Felixstowe, has given two signed tennis rackets to be auctioned off.

Ed Sheeran, Andy Murray and Sir Cliff Richard have also contributed to the 130 lots.

Great Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates at Flushing Meadows

Great Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates at Flushing Meadows - Credit: PA

Sheeran has donated a signed limited edition copy of his single Bad Habits while Murray has donated a tennis racket and signed match kit.

Ed Sheeran has announed the first leg of his new world tour

Ed Sheeran has donated a signed copy of his latest album equals - Credit: PA

Sir Cliff has given handwritten lyrics to his 1958 single Move it, a signed copy of his autobiography The Dreamer and a signed tour jacket that he wore during The Great 80 Tour 2021.

Suffolk-based charities Zest and GeeWizz along with WTA Charities’ Aceing Cancer campaign and Sarcoma UK will benefit from the auction.

Tennis stars who have donated to the auction include Coco Gauff and Lleyton Hewitt, who both donated shoes, Naomi Osaka and Jamie Murray, who donated rackets, and Billie Jean King, who donated a signed autobiography.

Baltacha, who was committed to introducing the sport to disadvantaged children in her adopted home town of Ipswich, was 30 when she died of cancer in 2014.

These include the Murray Play Foundation, established by Judy Murray, to operate tennis outreach programmes in disadvantaged communities in the catchment around Dunblane.

Judy Murray said: “The generosity and widespread support is truly overwhelming.

“It is so wonderful to see the tennis community uniting in the spirit of Love All in memory of Bally and all those around the world whose lives have been shattered by this terrible disease.

“The auction will not only support vital cancer research, screening and care, but will also continue Elena legacy’s by introducing the sport she loved to those who might not otherwise have the chance to play.”

Paul Gascoigne has donated a signed 1998 England football shirt, Peter Crouch has given a signed trilogy of books and there is a Manchester City FC shirt signed by the full 2020-21 squad.

Other lots include VIP hospitality at Rangers, Manchester United and Ipswich Town FCs.

The auction will run online globally from November 4 to November 21.

