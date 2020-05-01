Suffolk egg company’s ‘chicken run’ to cheer up customers

An egg production company has found an inventive way of distributing their produce - by dressing as a chicken to liven up their morning deliveries.

Elmsett Game Farm is a small family run business in Great Cornard and has been producing and packaging free range chicken and goose eggs for 20 years.

Owners Will and Mandy Fison deliver their orders to many businesses within the Sudbury area, including Lavenham Butchers, Jamie’s Meat In butchers in Sudbury and Budgen’s in Long Melford.

Mrs Fison, who has three children, wanted to cheer her customers up during the coronavius crisis - during which they have seen egg sales rocket with many people baking to relieve boredom.

She said: “All of us have pulled together the last few weeks to supply a greatly increased demand for eggs. Sometimes under duress but never the less we work together with lots of laughs and silliness.

“We didn’t think for a minute eggs were going to be in such demand. We’re so glad our girls (the chickens) don’t feel the pressure they are under right now and they continue to produce the best and freshest eggs. They are so fresh we’re packing them still warm.”

“While out on delivery rounds, I’ve noticed people are a little down beat.

“So if I can bring a little joy by dressing like a wally to deliver their eggs, then bring it on.

“I’m hoping if I make just one person smile it was worth it.”