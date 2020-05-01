E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk egg company’s ‘chicken run’ to cheer up customers

PUBLISHED: 14:34 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 01 May 2020

Mandy Fison who runs Elmsett Game Farm with husband Will in Great Cornard on one of her egg deliveries ths week. Picture: COURTESY OF JAMIE'S MEAT INN

Mandy Fison who runs Elmsett Game Farm with husband Will in Great Cornard on one of her egg deliveries ths week. Picture: COURTESY OF JAMIE'S MEAT INN

An egg production company has found an inventive way of distributing their produce - by dressing as a chicken to liven up their morning deliveries.

Mandy Fison wanted to cheer her customers up by donning a chicken costume to deliver her eggs in. Picture: COURTESY OF BUDGENS IN LONG MELFORDMandy Fison wanted to cheer her customers up by donning a chicken costume to deliver her eggs in. Picture: COURTESY OF BUDGENS IN LONG MELFORD

Elmsett Game Farm is a small family run business in Great Cornard and has been producing and packaging free range chicken and goose eggs for 20 years.

Owners Will and Mandy Fison deliver their orders to many businesses within the Sudbury area, including Lavenham Butchers, Jamie’s Meat In butchers in Sudbury and Budgen’s in Long Melford.

Mrs Fison, who has three children, wanted to cheer her customers up during the coronavius crisis - during which they have seen egg sales rocket with many people baking to relieve boredom.

She said: “All of us have pulled together the last few weeks to supply a greatly increased demand for eggs. Sometimes under duress but never the less we work together with lots of laughs and silliness.

Eggs have been in huge demand during the coronavirus crisis and EGF have met all their customers needs and spread a little cheer along the way. Picture: COURTESY OF LAVENHAM BUTCHERSEggs have been in huge demand during the coronavirus crisis and EGF have met all their customers needs and spread a little cheer along the way. Picture: COURTESY OF LAVENHAM BUTCHERS

“We didn’t think for a minute eggs were going to be in such demand. We’re so glad our girls (the chickens) don’t feel the pressure they are under right now and they continue to produce the best and freshest eggs. They are so fresh we’re packing them still warm.”

“While out on delivery rounds, I’ve noticed people are a little down beat.

“So if I can bring a little joy by dressing like a wally to deliver their eggs, then bring it on.

“I’m hoping if I make just one person smile it was worth it.”

