'Elmswell Elf' who secretly delivered 200 presents in village reveals identity
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
The identity of the big-hearted Elmswell Elf, who anonymously gave more than 200 presents to people around the Suffolk village, can be revealed today.
Tanya Utting, who lives in Mill Lane, Elmswell, said she initially started the anonymous gift-a-thon to help a group of residents living in Mann's Court, who had been having problems with nuisance behaviour in the area.
"They put a plea out on the Facebook community page, just asking for help and what they could do, so I thought I should spread some love, show them they're not on their own and that they're some nice people in the village.
However, soon Tanya had started delivering gifts to other parts of the village.
"It's spiralled massively out of control. By Thursday 23 December I had delivered more than 200 presents."
Tanya said: "if I could deliver a gift to every house in the village I would, but it's just impossible - there are so many houses in the village now.
"I literally started at the very beginning of the village and worked my way through road by road. Its completely random which house gets which gift — I pack up all the stuff before I leave for work in the evenings, they sit in the car, and then when I've finished, off I go.
Most Read
- 1 Land Rover stolen from driveway of property in east Suffolk
- 2 County braced for 2,000-plus new homes after land approvals
- 3 Seven new food businesses opening in Suffolk in 2022
- 4 'We have no idea what's coming' - Ainsworth on facing Ipswich
- 5 Woman jailed for third offence of dangerous driving in two years
- 6 'I like the thought of me and Nors playing together' - Bonne on Norwood partnership
- 7 Former hospital site to become 120 new homes
- 8 Chocolate firm gets go-ahead for Suffolk factory creating 220 jobs
- 9 KOA podcast: First impressions of McKenna and players who could thrive now
- 10 We've been steered into lockdown - but government is too weak to admit it
Tanya, who works at the big Tesco in Bury St Edmunds initially supplied the presents herself, but when her boss noticed what she was doing, she insisted that she find Tanya some stuff.
"She was the one who found me the plants and flowers" Tanya added.
Tanya has not been doing the deliveries on her own either: "My daughter Tilly has been amazing. What a little helper.
"She hasn't said a word- anything to anybody- even when I'm waiting to do the drop off at school and people are quizzing me, she's just stood there completely poker faced and hasn't let on anything."
The Elmswell Elf's gift-giving even attracted attention from beyond Suffolk — speaking about her appearance on ITV's This Morning, Ms Utting said "how the hell did I manage that."
"When I got the phone call I thought it was a villager winding me up, trying to get me to reveal my identity.
"But no, I went to London and was sat in front of Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes."