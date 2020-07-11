E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Community funding boost for village as 106 new homes get green light

PUBLISHED: 19:00 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:10 11 July 2020

The Ashfield Road development in Elmswell was signed off by Mid Suffolk District Council's chief planning officer on Thursday, July 9. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

More than 100 new homes have been given the green light in a Suffolk village which is set to benefit from thousands of pounds of community funding from developers.

Councillor David Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for planning, welcomed the news the Elmswell development had been approved. PIcture: MSDCCouncillor David Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for planning, welcomed the news the Elmswell development had been approved. PIcture: MSDC

The final details of the Matthew Homes development in Elmswell were signed off on Thursday, July 9, by Mid Suffolk District Council’s chief planning officer who used emergency delegated powers to approve the project.

The new housing, to be built on the land to the east of Ashfield Road, will offer public open space, improvements to public rights of way and 37 affordable homes.

The proposals have also included a long-term commitment to finance local sustainable transport – allocating £6,00 for a new bus shelter and £5,000 in total funding to finance raised bus stop kerbs.

Cllr David Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet member for planning, said: “I welcome the decision reached by the chief planning officer today, to finalise the views held by Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control committee, that these are the right type of homes in the right place.

“This development will provide a substantial amount of much needed affordable housing, meeting our ambition for Mid Suffolk residents to have the option to remain local.

“I also applaud the developer’s commitment to work with partners - supporting future local community projects, and liaising with Suffolk County Council on travel plans, at a time when greener, more sustainable transport options are a priority for us all.”

The affordable homes will range in size from one-bedroom flats to three-bedroom houses and include two bungalows to cater for the district’s ageing population.

Families in the village have been keeping active throughout lockdown and the Elmswell Volunteers have led a project for local children to paint rocks which can be hidden around the community.

There was work completed at the Blackbourne Centre recently to give Sid the Elmswell Snake a home with aid from Taylor Wimpey.

Matthew Homes are now working with council officers to explore whether the current scene could provide an opportunity for more collaboration with the community, such as another venue for local children’s artwork to be celebrated.

Work is expected to start at the development later this year.

