Elmswell man denies sexually assaulting woman on sofa while girlfriend was asleep upstairs

PUBLISHED: 05:30 07 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A woman woke up on a sofa following a night out in Stowmarket to find a man sexually assaulting her, it has been alleged.

She later told police she had "frozen" when she felt Thomas Lewis touching her intimately between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

The alleged assault ended when Lewis received a call on his mobile phone from his girlfriend who was asleep upstairs, said Edward Renvoize, prosecuting.

The woman had phoned a friend and asked her to pick her up and she later contacted the police, the court heard.

Lewis, 28, of School Avenue, Elmswell, has denied assaulting the woman by penetration in June 2017.

The court heard that the alleged victim had planned to sleep on a sofa at a house Lewis shared with his partner after a night out in Stowmarket.

Lewis had fallen asleep on the sofa and when the woman couldn't wake him she fell asleep on the other end of the sofa.

Lewis told police the woman had moved closer to him when he started touching her during the night.

He said she hadn't opened her eyes or said anything and the incident had ended when he received a call from his partner.

The trial continues.

