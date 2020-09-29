E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich man denies drink-driving charge

29 September, 2020 - 05:30
Elson Kandetu appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man has denied drink driving and will now face a trial before magistrates later this year.

Elson Kandetu, 52, of Woodbridge Road, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Monday and pleaded not guilty to drink driving.

Kandetu is charged with driving a motor vehicle with alcohol level above the legal limit.

The charge relates to an alleged incident on September 25 last year on Post Mill Close in Ipswich.

Kandetu, who wore a smart suit in the dock, spoke only to confirm his name and address and enter his plea at the short preliminary hearing.

Kandetu’s trial will now be heard at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 17 this year.

Kandetu, who was represented in court by solicitor Claire Lockwood, was granted unconditional bail by magistrates ahead of his November trial.

