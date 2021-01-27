Hazardous materials scare as 'suspicious package' found at delivery centre
A Suffolk Royal Mail delivery office was evacuated after someone was taken ill amid a hazardous materials scare.
Police, fire and the ambulance service were called to the incident just before 10am at the Beccles delivery office in Smallgate on Wednesday, January 27.
Three fire crews were sent to the incident, with nine more put on standby, after concerns were raised someone had breathed in a harmful substance from a suspicious package.
However, a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the patient is now thought to have had an allergic reaction after breathing in nut oil.
A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "Police were called at approximately 9.55am following reports of a suspicious package at the Royal Mail delivery office in Smallgate, Beccles.
"The package contained an unknown substance and has been declared non-suspicious.
"Emergency services attended the scene and a cordon was temporarily put in place. The building was initially evacuated by the Royal Mail as a safety precaution."
The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.