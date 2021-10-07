Emergency works to tackle erosion start at Suffolk coastal resort

Published: 3:43 PM October 7, 2021

Heavy machinery has arrived on Thorpeness beach to tackle erosion - Credit: Water Management Alliance

Emergency work to safeguard the future of one of Suffolk's fastest-eroding areas of coast.

Diggers have been transported onto the northern end of the beach in Thorpeness to install a 35-metre rock revetment.

Coastal Partnership East has teamed up with Water Management Alliance for the project, which is set to last until the end of October.

Bosses hope the work will improve public safety and protect the coastline from the threat of erosion.

Coastal Partnership East bosses said Thorpeness had experienced "more intense levels of coastal erosion" last winter, prompting the emergency response.

A study in 2019 revealed Thorpeness' beach was among the fast-eroding in Europe, with Pakefield, Corton and Bawdsey also threatened.

East Suffolk Council has previously warned residents to avoid parts of Thorpeness as erosion has led to cliff falls.

In January 2017 a 58-year-old dog walker was killed when a cliff collapsed on the beach.