News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Emergency works to tackle erosion start at Suffolk coastal resort

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:43 PM October 7, 2021   
Heavy machinery has arrived on Thorpeness beach to tackle erosion

Heavy machinery has arrived on Thorpeness beach to tackle erosion - Credit: Water Management Alliance

Emergency work to safeguard the future of one of Suffolk's fastest-eroding areas of coast.

Diggers have been transported onto the northern end of the beach in Thorpeness to install a 35-metre rock revetment.

Coastal Partnership East has teamed up with Water Management Alliance for the project, which is set to last until the end of October.

Bosses hope the work will improve public safety and protect the coastline from the threat of erosion.

Coastal Partnership East bosses said Thorpeness had experienced "more intense levels of coastal erosion" last winter, prompting the emergency response.

A study in 2019 revealed Thorpeness' beach was among the fast-eroding in Europe, with Pakefield, Corton and Bawdsey also threatened.

You may also want to watch:

East Suffolk Council has previously warned residents to avoid parts of Thorpeness as erosion has led to cliff falls.

In January 2017 a 58-year-old dog walker was killed when a cliff collapsed on the beach.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police seek man who carried out 'lewd act' on car bonnet
  2. 2 Officers praised after stopping man with shotgun from killing children
  3. 3 Suffolk mum lost out on £1,000 in earnings due to petrol shortages
  1. 4 'Officials continually get worse' - Evans rants at ref after Town defeat
  2. 5 Man suffers life-changing injuries in four-car crash on A143
  3. 6 Suffolk celebrity farmer starring in new TV show about campervans
  4. 7 Mike Bacon: Why it's time for Town to go 4-4-2
  5. 8 Man in balaclava stole large amount of cash from mid Suffolk post office
  6. 9 Accrington chairman Holt reveals messages which led to Town's Burgess deal
  7. 10 Road reopens after stuck lorry
Suffolk Live
Aldeburgh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer has been stationed outside a property in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live | Updated

Two arrested after man stabbed in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott celebrates his first half goal at Gillingham

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town secure Papa John's Trophy win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Armed police were called to an address in Braintree (stock image) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Suffolk Live

Man arrested after armed police search Glemsford property

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
More than 100,000 pigs could be culled if the current butcher shortage isn't solved

Farming

Pig farmer set to quit and blames Brexit for butcher shortage

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon