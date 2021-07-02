Charity which helps those socially isolated expanding to Felixstowe

Published: 1:15 PM July 2, 2021

A Suffolk charity has expanded its support services in Felixstowe and is now helping more people experiencing social isolation, exclusion and long-term unemployment.

Emmaus Suffolk, a charity that works with socially isolated people, people experiencing long-term unemployment and those at risk of homelessness across the county, will open its new hub on Wednesday, July 7.

The new hub, which is free to attend, will run every Wednesday from 10am-12pm, to start off with sessions will have to be booked due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Guests to the group can simply enjoy a drink and a chat with fellow visitors or they can join in with some of the craft and upcycling activities on offer.

Members of the Emmaus Suffolk team will be on hand to offer support and advice to attendees of the group on a range of topics, from job seeking, benefits, budgeting and looking after your physical and mental wellbeing.

Claire Staddon, Chief Executive of Emmaus Suffolk, says: “We were very excited to launch our support group in Felixstowe in October last year, but since then the popularity of the hub has grown so we are introducing a second hub so that more people can benefit from our service.

“The impact of social isolation has increased as a result of Covid-19 restrictions so we are keen to do whatever we can to help the people of Suffolk through this.

“If you live in Felixstowe or the surrounding area and are feeling a bit isolated or lonely, please come along. We would love to welcome you in for a cup of tea and a chat.”

To find out more or book a place, email Emma on community@emmaussuffolk.org.uk.