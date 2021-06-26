News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Were you at the pub watching England's game with Germany in 2010?

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM June 26, 2021   
NEWSPICTURE ANDY ABBOTT 27.6.10Euphoria and despair at the Spread Eagle public house in Bury S

Euphoria at the Spread Eagle pub in Bury St Edmunds as Matthew Upson scores for England against Germany at the 2010 World Cup - Credit: Andy Abbott

England are preparing to face Germany in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 on Tuesday - did you watch at a pub when the sides met in 2010?

NEWSPICTURE ANDY ABBOTT 27.6.10Euphoria and despair at the Spread Eagle public house in Bury S

Germany ran out winners in the round of 16 tie at the 2010 World Cup - Credit: Andy Abbott

After finishing top of Group D, the Three Lions have been paired with their old rivals in the round of 16 in this summer's tournament.

NEWS PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT 27.6.10 Euphoria and despair at the Spread Eagle public house in Bury S

The defeat didn't dampen supporters' spirits as they watched the game - Credit: Andy Abbott

Gareth Southgate's men will be hoping for a better result than the 2010 World Cup tie when the Germans ran out 4-1 winners en route to the semi-final.

NEWS PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT 27.6.10 Euphoria and despair at the Spread Eagle public house in Bury S

A dejected fan watches as Germany celebrate one of their four goals - Credit: Andy Abbott

Fans watching at the Spread Eagle pub in Bury St Edmunds celebrated as Matthew Upson netted for England before Frank Lampard was controversially denied an equaliser as officials failed to spot his shot crossing the line.

NEWS PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT 27.6.10 Euphoria and despair at the Spread Eagle public house in Bury S

England will be hoping for a better result in Tuesday's game - Credit: Andy Abbott

But supporters were ultimately left dejected after Thomas Müller's two second-half goals secured England's departure from the tournament in South Africa.

NEWS PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT 27.6.10 Euphoria and despair at the Spread Eagle public house in Bury S

England finished top of Group D at Euro 2020 - Credit: Andy Abbott

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
