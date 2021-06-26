Gallery
Were you at the pub watching England's game with Germany in 2010?
- Credit: Andy Abbott
England are preparing to face Germany in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 on Tuesday - did you watch at a pub when the sides met in 2010?
After finishing top of Group D, the Three Lions have been paired with their old rivals in the round of 16 in this summer's tournament.
Gareth Southgate's men will be hoping for a better result than the 2010 World Cup tie when the Germans ran out 4-1 winners en route to the semi-final.
Fans watching at the Spread Eagle pub in Bury St Edmunds celebrated as Matthew Upson netted for England before Frank Lampard was controversially denied an equaliser as officials failed to spot his shot crossing the line.
But supporters were ultimately left dejected after Thomas Müller's two second-half goals secured England's departure from the tournament in South Africa.
