Published: 7:30 AM June 22, 2021 Updated: 7:57 AM June 22, 2021

Inside the Gardeners Arms in Ipswich with fans on the England vs Scotland game - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk football fans will be out in force tonight as England take on the Czech Republic in their final group game at Euro 2020.

Here's everything you need to know about the game and how England can qualify for the last 16.

When is kick off?

Kick off is 8pm on Tuesday June 22.

Where can I watch the game?

You may also want to watch:

Many of Suffolk's pubs will be opening up for fans to go down and watch the game safely.

The Plough Inn, Isaacs, The Halberd Inn are among the Ipswich venues welcoming fans hoping to catch the game.

If you are staying at home the game is on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 7pm.

How likely are England to go through?

To go through and top their group England need to beat the Czech Republic.

If they draw they will still go through but as the second placed side.

If they lose, there is still a chance England can go through as one of the better third placed teams, depending on their goal difference.

What happens next?

England's next competitors will be determined by where they finish in their group, group D.

If they win they will play the runners up of group F which are currently Germany.

That game would be played back at Wembley on June 29 at 5pm.

If they come second in the group they will play the runner up of group E which is currently Slovakia.

That game would be played on Monday, June 28 at 5pm. The game is being played at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark.

If they get one of the third place spots they will either play the winner of group B, E or F.

Currently that would be Belgium, Sweden or France.



