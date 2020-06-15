Who’s garden appears in today’s Lockdown Garden gallery?
PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 June 2020
CLIVE & MURIEL
We have been inundated with your garden photos – has yours made it into today’s gallery?
As the east of England has soaked up the last of this early summer sunshine before some much needed rain, our readers have been busy snapping away at their garden’s most impressive features.
Karly Chambers made redecorating one part of her garden a family affair, with her children helping her paint pallets in bright colours to make a fence and hanging decorations across it.
The ornaments now taking pride of place include a pig relaxing over a barrel, several houses and castles for various toys arranged over the bark, and a hand-painted fairy door on a wizened tree stump.
Other people have showed off their outdoor seating areas, perfect if they need to take cover during a rain shower this weekend.
Claire Rycraft has wooden torches around her blue-and-pink decking, which could be used for a socially distanced cup of tea now some lockdown measures have been relaxed.
And Paul Martin has floor lights fitted around the edge of the decking in his garden, giving his green space a cool blue hue.
The nights continue to draw out for the next few weeks, so you still have plenty of time and daylight to send your photos in for a chance to appear in our paper and win hundreds of pounds in gardening vouchers with Enjoy Gardening More.
The prizes are:
• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)
• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)
• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)
To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.
If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.
Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.
The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20.
Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.
Normal Archant competition rules apply.
Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.
