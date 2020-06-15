E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Who’s garden appears in today’s Lockdown Garden gallery?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 June 2020

Clive & Muriel's garden measuring in around 150 sq metres Picture: CLIVE & MURIEL

Clive & Muriel's garden measuring in around 150 sq metres Picture: CLIVE & MURIEL

CLIVE & MURIEL

We have been inundated with your garden photos – has yours made it into today’s gallery?

John Button's garden measuring in at over 150 Sq metres Picture: JOHN BUTTONJohn Button's garden measuring in at over 150 Sq metres Picture: JOHN BUTTON

As the east of England has soaked up the last of this early summer sunshine before some much needed rain, our readers have been busy snapping away at their garden’s most impressive features.

Karly Chambers made redecorating one part of her garden a family affair, with her children helping her paint pallets in bright colours to make a fence and hanging decorations across it.

The ornaments now taking pride of place include a pig relaxing over a barrel, several houses and castles for various toys arranged over the bark, and a hand-painted fairy door on a wizened tree stump.

Plenty of flowers and veg have been growing in Judith Pugh's garden Picture: JUDITH PUGHPlenty of flowers and veg have been growing in Judith Pugh's garden Picture: JUDITH PUGH

Other people have showed off their outdoor seating areas, perfect if they need to take cover during a rain shower this weekend.

Claire Rycraft has wooden torches around her blue-and-pink decking, which could be used for a socially distanced cup of tea now some lockdown measures have been relaxed.

And Paul Martin has floor lights fitted around the edge of the decking in his garden, giving his green space a cool blue hue.

A fairy garden that has helped keep Karly Chambers' children entertained during lockdown Picture: KARLY CHAMBERSA fairy garden that has helped keep Karly Chambers' children entertained during lockdown Picture: KARLY CHAMBERS

The nights continue to draw out for the next few weeks, so you still have plenty of time and daylight to send your photos in for a chance to appear in our paper and win hundreds of pounds in gardening vouchers with Enjoy Gardening More.

The prizes are:

You may also want to watch:

• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

Linda Barks' medium sized garden which has become their slice of paradise Picture: LINDA BARKSLinda Barks' medium sized garden which has become their slice of paradise Picture: LINDA BARKS

To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.

Linda Hardy's garden measuring in at around 10x15 metres Picture: LINDA HARDYLinda Hardy's garden measuring in at around 10x15 metres Picture: LINDA HARDY

The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20.

Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Normal Archant competition rules apply.

Patricia Croydon's medium sized garden Picture: PATRICIA CROYDONPatricia Croydon's medium sized garden Picture: PATRICIA CROYDON

Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Investigation underway into cause of fire which destroyed five beach huts

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Investigation underway into cause of fire which destroyed five beach huts

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Poulter’s anger as MPs vote against allowing remote voting to stay

Dr Dan Poulter stood in a long queue of MPs to vote on the proposal to end remote voting. Picture: DR DAN POULTER

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Big rise in water usage since coronavirus lockdown

Anglian Water wants to see brown grass at the moment. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Sombre warning as Suffolk and north Essex celebrate first day with no Covid-19 deaths since March

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, is concerned people are celebrating too soon as Suffolk and north Essex records first day since March with no coronavirus-related deaths. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Schools given guidance packs to support pupils’ mental health after lockdown

The Psychology in Schools team have produced support packs to help schools address fears and anxieties of pupils who returned to school this week. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24