Enjoy traditional crafts at Suffolk's oldest working water mill

Pakenham Water Mill is hosting a traditional crafts day on Sunday, September 8 Picture: PAKENHAM WATER MILL Archant

Suffolk's oldest working water mill is hosting a traditional craft day next month.

Visitors to Pakenham Water Mill, near Bury St Edmunds, will be able to meet more than 20 expert craftspeople who will be demonstrating traditional skills such as blacksmithing and basket making on Sunday, September 8, from 11am to 4pm.

There will be striking metal sculptures around the site made by Nigel Kaines, and members of the Bury St Edmunds guild of spinners and weavers will be busily at work.

Visitors can also enjoy the annual show from the West Suffolk Beekeepers, with a chance to learn all about bees and beekeeping and make a beeswax candle.

Other attractions include a barbecue, teas, homemade scones and cakes, a local beer stall and traditional music performed by Skylarking.

There is also a wildlife area to explore and a pleasant stroll around the millpond.

Admission is £2 for adults and children are free.

Full details are at www.pakenhamwatermill.org.uk