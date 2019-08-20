E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Enjoy traditional crafts at Suffolk's oldest working water mill

20 August, 2019 - 07:25
Pakenham Water Mill is hosting a traditional crafts day on Sunday, September 8 Picture: PAKENHAM WATER MILL

Pakenham Water Mill is hosting a traditional crafts day on Sunday, September 8 Picture: PAKENHAM WATER MILL

Archant

Suffolk's oldest working water mill is hosting a traditional craft day next month.

Visitors to Pakenham Water Mill, near Bury St Edmunds, will be able to meet more than 20 expert craftspeople who will be demonstrating traditional skills such as blacksmithing and basket making on Sunday, September 8, from 11am to 4pm.

There will be striking metal sculptures around the site made by Nigel Kaines, and members of the Bury St Edmunds guild of spinners and weavers will be busily at work.

You may also want to watch:

Visitors can also enjoy the annual show from the West Suffolk Beekeepers, with a chance to learn all about bees and beekeeping and make a beeswax candle.

Other attractions include a barbecue, teas, homemade scones and cakes, a local beer stall and traditional music performed by Skylarking.

There is also a wildlife area to explore and a pleasant stroll around the millpond.

Admission is £2 for adults and children are free.

Full details are at www.pakenhamwatermill.org.uk

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Huge fire breaks out at house

Suffolk firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Mill Road, Gazeley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Huge fire breaks out at house

Suffolk firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Mill Road, Gazeley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Prisoner admits escaping from jail

Darren Weinling has been sentenced after admitting to absconding from Hollesley Bay prison. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the man from Adnams: Dr Andy Wood - who is he?

Dr Andy Wood

Is this real ale drinkers’ favourite the UK’s most eco-friendly pub?

The Sweffling White Horse has been singled out by CAMRA in a list of the UK's top 10 eco-pubs Picture: GREGG BROWN

Businessman punched man in face outside Sudbury nightclub

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Major road in Ipswich finally reopens after 24/7 closure for revamp

The completed reconstruction works in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists